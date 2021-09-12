Duality Advisers LP Has $1.11 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 283.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,719 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.58 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

