Duality Advisers LP Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Express by 253.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after acquiring an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 251.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $131,370,000 after acquiring an additional 664,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.83. The firm has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

