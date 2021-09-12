Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.06 Million in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,766 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR opened at $76.54 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. Analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at $372,063.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

