Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,074,000 after buying an additional 251,917 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 78,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESE. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $82.31 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

