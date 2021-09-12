Duality Advisers LP Sells 45,280 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,280 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE:HLF opened at $53.49 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

