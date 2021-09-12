Duality Advisers LP Sells 5,074 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after acquiring an additional 342,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,858,000 after acquiring an additional 222,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $188.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $280.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

