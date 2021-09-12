Duality Advisers LP Sells 5,980 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.19. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

