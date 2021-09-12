Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.08 Million Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

