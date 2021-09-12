Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.12 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,128 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

