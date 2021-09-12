Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

