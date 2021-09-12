Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,334 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 190.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,095,000 after acquiring an additional 750,720 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,486,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after buying an additional 290,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,861,000 after buying an additional 187,207 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 206.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 170,006 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

