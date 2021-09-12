DubaiCoin (DBIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00070199 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00029078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008300 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.