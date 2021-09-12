Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,058,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,190 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,664. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

DCT stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -188.15. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

