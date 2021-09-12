Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Market Cap Hits $10.88 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00075220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00130827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00182885 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.65 or 0.07313379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,935.29 or 1.00112413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.86 or 0.00973895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003027 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

