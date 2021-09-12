Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00075220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00130827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00182885 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.65 or 0.07313379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,935.29 or 1.00112413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.86 or 0.00973895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003027 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars.

