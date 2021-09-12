DuckDaoDime Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $17.10 million and $172,273.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $16.48 or 0.00036227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00128867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00181443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,922.87 or 1.00956456 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.72 or 0.07300250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.62 or 0.00957663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003020 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.