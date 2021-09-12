Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Stock Position Lifted by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,891 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,762,000 after buying an additional 12,299,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,922 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,662 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,061 shares during the period. Finally, Ratos AB bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $103,770,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

NYSE:DNB opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.31. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.