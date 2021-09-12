DXdao 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $156,363.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, DXdao has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $545.52 or 0.01187720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $26.90 million and approximately $156,363.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.64 or 0.00804802 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

