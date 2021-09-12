Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.34

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $1,078.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,893.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.54 or 0.07453219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.15 or 0.00399085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $648.71 or 0.01413507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00126960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.48 or 0.00554507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.84 or 0.00494284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00339499 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.