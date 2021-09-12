Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,577,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 57,634 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,012,694.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.70, a P/E/G ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

