e-Gulden Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $107.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.59 or 0.00396934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000486 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,302 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,040 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.