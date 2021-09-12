e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.88.
ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
ELF opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20.
In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
