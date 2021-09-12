e-Money (NGM) Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. e-Money has a market cap of $15.45 million and approximately $406,861.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001699 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00071906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00185845 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,113.71 or 1.00163916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.85 or 0.07302296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00931385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.