Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to report $88.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.79 million and the lowest is $84.00 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $41.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $323.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.22 million to $336.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $413.45 million, with estimates ranging from $395.33 million to $432.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

ESTE stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $648.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.91. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

