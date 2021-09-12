EasyFi (EZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.01 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $5.50 or 0.00012174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $13.88 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

