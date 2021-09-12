eBoost (EBST) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. eBoost has a market cap of $1.65 million and $22.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eBoost has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

