eCash (XEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $105.68 Million

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $3.93 billion and $105.68 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00080205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00126719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00181325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,975.54 or 1.00106790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.71 or 0.07206506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00909356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.26 or 0.00897576 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 18,841,448,423,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

