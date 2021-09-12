Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $701,754.25 and approximately $40.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

