Edgeware Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $55.65 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00159194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,419,767,082 coins and its circulating supply is 5,797,003,622 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

