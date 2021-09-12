EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.92.

Several analysts have commented on EDPFY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.92 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

OTCMKTS EDPFY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.07. 8,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,720. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $69.49.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.