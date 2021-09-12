Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $74,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 411,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,378,000 after buying an additional 375,313 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,752,000 after buying an additional 181,299 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 121,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.89. 1,869,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,628. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.81. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,360 shares of company stock worth $11,838,010. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

