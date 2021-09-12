Effect.AI (EFX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63,773.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.97 million and $63,773.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00118503 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00573077 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00018510 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00044012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014034 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

