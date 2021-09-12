Efinity Token (EFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.69 Million

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $44.63 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Coin Profile

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

