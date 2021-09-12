Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) & Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Financial Contrast

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

68.7% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 3 0 3.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 307.75%. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 121.98%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evaxion Biotech A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -66.46% -45.62% Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$65.05 million ($2.31) -3.24 Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$15.02 million ($0.97) -9.60

Evaxion Biotech A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform. It develops EVX-01, a novel liposomal, peptide-based cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase I/IIa trial for indications, such as metastatic and/or unresectable melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; EVX-02, a novel, DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase I/IIa trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based neoepitope immunotherapy, which is in late pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancers, as well as EVX-B1, a multi-component subunit vaccine, which is in pre-clinical development for the prevention of S. aureus induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing hernia surgery. The company has collaboration agreements with National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy (CCIT-DK) at Herlev Hospital, Department of Health Technology at Danish Technical University, Center for Genomic Medicine at University Hospital Copenhagen, and the Center for Vaccine Research at SSI for the development and Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its EVX-01 product candidate. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hoersholm, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.