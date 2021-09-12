Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Market Capitalization Hits $717,310.71

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $717,310.71 and $57,350.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00062371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00166553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044832 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

