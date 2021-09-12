Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $688,882.13 and approximately $29,200.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00062097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00152381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00043972 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

