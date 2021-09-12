Electroneum Price Hits $0.0209 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $374.00 million and $10.98 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 127.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,898,223,044 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

