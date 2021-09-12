Elitium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $463,638.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $3.77 or 0.00008219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $105.06 million and approximately $463,638.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00063413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00163017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044473 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

