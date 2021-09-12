Elrond ERD (ERD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.38 Million

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Elrond ERD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00080398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00128156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00182012 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,338.16 or 1.00207182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.92 or 0.07251554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.04 or 0.00926169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

Elrond ERD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

