Emercoin Trading Down 13.4% This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $20,968.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,045,395 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

