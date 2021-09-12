Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

NYSE EBS opened at $57.09 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. Research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

