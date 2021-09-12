Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches Market Cap of $22.02 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $22.02 million and $185,874.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00073307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00131075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00186185 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.05 or 0.07316821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,874.89 or 0.99689108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.82 or 0.00949228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

