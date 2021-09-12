Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 13,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

