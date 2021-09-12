Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report $2.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.84 and the lowest is $1.49. Encore Capital Group reported earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $11.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. 139,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,574. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.58. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,906,000 after buying an additional 483,268 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

