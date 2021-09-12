Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ENR stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. Energizer has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Energizer by 150.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

