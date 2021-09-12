Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,146.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.30 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.