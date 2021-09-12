Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.70% of Eneti worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETI. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Valueworks LLC purchased a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Eneti Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. The company has a market cap of $192.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a negative net margin of 230.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eneti Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.22%.

NETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.