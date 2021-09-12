Enigma (ENG) Price Down 10.1% This Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $235,535.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0952 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.88 or 0.00443309 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002573 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $560.57 or 0.01218886 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

