Enigma (ENG) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $205,921.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.73 or 0.00431295 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002568 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.79 or 0.01197749 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000064 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.