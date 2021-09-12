Enigma Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $205,921.00 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $205,921.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.73 or 0.00431295 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002568 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.79 or 0.01197749 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000064 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

